CM Stalin to unveil 127th Ooty Flower Show on May 15

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to embark on a five-day visit to the Nilgiris on Monday, May 12, to inaugurate the 127th edition of the prestigious Ooty Flower Show, a signature event of the annual summer festival celebrated in the hill station. The flower show, hosted at the iconic Government Botanical Garden in Ooty, will run from May 15 to May 25.

Organised by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops along with the Nilgiris district administration, the event has been extended from five to ten days this year to accommodate an expected surge in tourist footfall and to enhance public engagement.

The Chief Minister will depart from Chennai at 10 am on Monday and arrive at Coimbatore later that day, before proceeding to Ooty by road.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the flower show on May 15 and visit various floral exhibits that have been meticulously curated to showcase the region's rich horticultural heritage.

Beyond the inauguration, the Chief Minister's itinerary includes participation in multiple public welfare initiatives.

Notably, he will preside over a patta distribution programme, where land ownership documents will be handed over to thousands of beneficiaries.

He is also expected to visit Doddabetta to interact with members of the tribal community.

Stalin is likely to return to Chennai by May 17, following the completion of his official engagements.

After May 25, he is expected to visit Kodaikanal with his family for a brief vacation.