CM Stalin to take part in Thevar guru puja on Oct 30

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin to pay tribute to freedom fighter and national leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 118th birth anniversary and Guru Puja day, on Thursday, at his memorial in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district.

A government release said that ministers will accompany Stalin during the event. Simultaneously, tribute will be paid by garlanding Thevar’s statues in Chennai.

"In 2007, during the tenure of M Karunanidhi, the Tamil Nadu government celebrated Thevar’s centenary. His ancestral home in Pasumpon was renovated, and several public facilities were established, including a memorial hall, museum, library, auditorium, and gallery," the release added.

Additionally, the government named three government colleges in Nallur (Thanjavur district), Kamuthi (Ramanathapuram), and Usilampatti (Madurai) after Thevar.

On October 28, 2024, Stalin inaugurated the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Memorial Auditorium, built by the Tamil Nadu government at the Pasumpon memorial site, further honoring his contributions to the nation and Tamil society.

Both Thevar’s birth anniversary and death anniversary fall on October 30, and his Guru Puja continues to be observed with great reverence every year at Pasumpon, drawing thousands of devotees and political leaders from across Tamil Nadu, the release said.