CM Stalin to take a call on demand for law against honour killings: DyCM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Amid public outcry and pressure from allies and a section of the political opposition over the issue of enacting an exclusive law against honour killings in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin would take a call on enacting a separate legislation against honour killings.

Talking to media persons after inspecting the monsoon preparedness arrangements in the city, Udhayanidhi said, "The existing laws are tough. However, several political parties have made requests. The Chief Minister will decide on it."

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the monsoon preparedness in the city with State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and instructed the officials to be more vigilant and cautious than they were in the last four years while undertaking precautionary measures for the ensuing monsoon season. Udhayanidhi asked the officials to work in tandem so that the people do not face inconvenience and not allow people to raise complaints.

Udhayanidhi also asked officials to involve the volunteers and NGOs besides the disaster management authority created for the city for handling the rescue and relief works. The Deputy CM also exhorted the nodal officers to ensure coordination among the officials of various stakeholder departments.