CM Stalin to participate in CPM-led all-party protest against Israel over Gaza war

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will take part in an all-party demonstration organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the city on Wednesday condemning the Israeli government for what has been described as genocide in Gaza and urging the Union government to cancel all agreements with Israel.

The demonstration, led by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, will be held near the Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, at 10 a.m. on October 8. The protest aims to highlight the continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 66,000 Palestinians, including more than 20,000 children, have reportedly been killed since October 7, 2023.

According to the Marxist party, around two million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes in Gaza, facing constant missile and bomb attacks, starvation, and lack of humanitarian aid due to Israeli restrictions. Hospitals, schools and residential areas have been severely damaged, and journalists working on the ground have been targeted.

The party also condemned the Israeli government’s actions and the support extended by the United States, alleging that Israel has defied international law and acted against peace efforts led by Qatar.

The demonstration will call for an immediate end to what organisers described as the genocide in Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom and unity.

Among those expected to address the gathering includes, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML general secretary K A M Mohamed Abubacker, MMK leader M H Jawahirullah, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Tamimun Ansari.