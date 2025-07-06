CM Stalin to launch ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps on July 15

CHENNAI: In yet another major people outreach initiative, Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) camps across the state to provide government services to the people in their areas, a release issued by the state government informed on Saturday.

Under the scheme, over 10,000 camps will be held across the state, and the maiden camp will be inaugurated by the chief minister at a grand event at Chidambaram in Cuddalore on July 15.

A notable feature of the camps is that women who were left out from the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam), would be allowed to submit their applications. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced that all eligible women would be extended the monthly assistance. Following as an additional relief, the state government also relaxed several conditions for more women to benefit by the monthly dole.

Of the 10,000 camps, 3,768 are in urban and 6,232 in rural areas. At these camps, 43 services from 13 departments will be made available in urban areas and 46 services from 15 departments in rural areas. Medical camps will also be organised alongside and basic healthcare services will be made available for participants.

The objective of the initiative is to bring government services and welfare schemes directly to the doorsteps of the people, especially the underprivileged.

From July 7, over 1 lakh volunteers will visit households to inform residents about the camps, eligibility criteria, required documents, and distribute application forms and brochures.

A key feature of the initiative is door-to-door outreach by trained volunteers, who will inform households about the date and location of the camps, explain the services on offer, and assist with details about eligibility criteria and required documents. Volunteers will also distribute information booklets and application forms in advance.

All applications will be processed within 45 days.