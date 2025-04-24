CM Stalin to launch revamped mini-bus scheme by mid-May

CHENNAI: In a major push to improve rural connectivity, Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the newly revamped mini-bus scheme in the second week of May, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar announced in the Assembly.

The updated (2024) scheme is aimed at extending transport services to small and remote villages with narrow roads in underdeveloped areas, particularly those with fewer than 100 households, the minister said.

A total of 1,842 applications have been received and approved for mini-bus operations, he said, adding these will be added to the 2,053 existing mini-bus routes across the State.

Under the new guidelines, the maximum route length has been increased to 25 km, with 65% of the route being unserved by existing services, while the remaining 35% can include existing service routes.

Additionally, if public facilities such as libraries, hospitals, district or taluk offices, or higher secondary schools are located within one km of the end of the 25 km route, the service will be extended to include those locations.