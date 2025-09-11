CM Stalin to launch ‘Oraniyil’ pledge for state rights, cadre to participate across state on Sept 15

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said that over one crore families had joined the party’s ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign to safeguard the State’s soil, language and dignity.

In a social media post, he announced that the participants would take a pledge on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, across more than 68,000 booths in the State. “All of us together will ensure that Tamil Nadu never bows its head,” the post said.

The pledge states that the participants would oppose the “unjust” delimitation exercise that seeks to reduce the number of Parliamentary constituencies allotted to Tamil Nadu, and would resist attempts to undermine the State’s rights through electoral roll malpractices under the garb of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The participants of the event would also resolve to fight against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and any scheme that curtails opportunities for the youth, while pressing for adequate devolution of funding for education in Tamil Nadu.

The pledge further affirms opposition to any discrimination against the Tamil language, culture and heritage, and commits to fighting for the welfare and resources required for women, farmers, fishermen, weavers and workers.