CM Stalin to launch Chennai One app on Sept 22

CHENNAI: The city will have the country's first smartphone application to integrate all types of public transportation, as Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, will launch the 'Chennai One' app, which is developed by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA).

According to a government release, the application will be launched at the second authority meeting of CUMTA. “During the meeting, the chief minister, apart from launching the app, will also approve the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), which will ensure sustainable transportation in the city for the next 25 years,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the 'Chennai One' app will ensure common QR-enabled tickets so that the commuters can travel in trains, metro rail, cab, and auto rickshaws using the same tickets. It will allow the commuters to know timings of buses and trains in real time.

“Tickets can be bought using UPI payments. The App will support English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other languages. Once the application is launched, commuters need not wait in queues to buy tickets,” the release said.