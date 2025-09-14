CM Stalin to launch Anbukkarangal scheme for orphans on September 15

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the ‘Anbukkarangal’ scheme on Monday, under which children who have lost their parents will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 until the age of 18 to ensure uninterrupted schooling.

The scheme, announced as part of the Tamil Nadu government's broader welfare initiatives, seeks to provide continuous care and protection for children who have lost both parents or who have lost one parent and are unable to be cared for by the surviving parent. The support will continue until the completion of school education, with provisions to extend assistance through college admission and skill development programmes thereafter, a release from the state government read.

The launch will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in the city, where the chief minister will disburse the first instalments of assistance to children. In addition, laptops will be distributed to students who have lost both parents, completed class XII, and secured admission for higher education through state government initiatives.

The government said the scheme is part of its ‘Thayumanavar’ welfare programme, aimed at uplifting children from vulnerable families and ensuring their education and overall development. By extending both financial support and educational resources, the initiative is expected to provide a stable foundation for affected children to pursue their aspirations.