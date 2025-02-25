CM Stalin to issue job orders to asst surgeons on Feb 26

CHENNAI: With counselling for the appointment of assistant surgeons concluded on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin will distribute the appointment orders to the selected candidates on February 26 (Wednesday).

In a notification by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM), the appointment orders will be handed over to the candidates at the function presided by the Chief Minister at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre. The counselling was conducted on Saturday and Sunday and the postings were allocated based on the available vacancies, on Monday.

For the remaining candidates, posting orders will be issued after the release of Assistant Surgeons already working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The doctors with speciality qualifications will be appointed to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) after the termination of Non-Service Post Graduation candidates who have completed the bond period.

As many as 2,642 assistant surgeons including 32 persons with disabilities have been appointed by the senior officials from the state health department which said that the 100 per cent vacancies in the public health sector across the State will be filled. For several specialities, the state health department has appointed 648 doctors through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. The specialist doctors are being appointed on a priority basis.