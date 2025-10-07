CM Stalin to inaugurate State’s longest GD Naidu bridge

COIMBATORE: Touted as the longest flyover in the State, the 10.10 km elevated highway in Coimbatore, named after industrialist and inventor GD Naidu, would be thrown open to the public on Thursday by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The bridge would save commuters considerable time. “The flyover, from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins on the congested Avinashi Road, may reduce the travel time of commuters from 45 minutes to just around ten minutes, once thrown open by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday,” said an official of the highways department.

Commuters hope that the elevated highway will save them time, reduce fuel costs, and boost the city’s industrial growth. It is also expected to reduce the travel time of commuters travelling to Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Avinashi.

The project work commenced in August 2020 at a cost of Rs 1,791.23 crore. The flyover has eight ramps, including entry and exit ways at Coimbatore International Airport, Hope College, Nava India, and Anna Statue. Of this, one of the ramps near Anna Statue is pending due to legal issues.

“There was some delay in completing the flyover due to legal disputes in land acquisition and delay in getting approval from the railways at Hope College junction,” the official added.

The longest elevated corridor features various amenities, including rainwater harvesting structures, roller barricades, and a drip irrigation system for maintaining greenery on the median.