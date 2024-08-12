CM Stalin to inaugurate 104 completed projects across Tamil Nadu today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the commencement of 104 completed projects worth Rs 800.75 crore across the state via video conferencing on Monday.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations in Tamil Nadu, the projects under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will be inaugurated today.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for 30 new projects worth Rs 1192.45 crore and flag off 68 new vehicles for use by the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Drinking Water Board.

On this occasion, CM Stalin is also expected to issue appointment orders under the Tamil Nadu Government Staff Selection Commission to selectees and meritorious successors.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a new building and hostel building for the college, constructed at a cost of Rs 76.608 crore at Government Law College, Ramanathapuram, on behalf of the Department of Law.

Also, CM Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate a football and cricket field constructed at a cost of pver Rs 1 crore at the Ambedkar Government Law College campus, Thiruvallur district, Pattaraiperumbudur, Chennai, via video conferencing.