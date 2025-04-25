CM Stalin to host legal luminaries for securing a historial verdict upholding state autonomy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is set to host a celebratory gathering in honour of four senior advocates who represented the Tamil Nadu Government in its legal battle in the Supreme Court against Governor RN Ravi over the delay in granting assent to state Bills. The case resulted in a landmark verdict upholding the state’s autonomy.

As a gesture of appreciation for the legal team’s role in the Apex Court and to celebrate the historic judgement, the CM will host a party on April 27 for senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi, AM Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi and P Wilson, who is also DMK's Rajya Sabha MP.

According to sources, the event will be organised by the DMK at a hotel in Guindy. The DMK chief is said to be “extremely pleased” with the verdict that fixed the role and limits of Governor and President over giving assent to Bills, having declared in the State Assembly, “This verdict is a victory not just for Tamil Nadu, but for all state governments.”

The timing and venue of the event are carrying a strong political message as the information related to the April 27 event percolate from the ruling party on the same day Governor inaugurated a two-day Vice-Chancellors’ conference in Ooty, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who criticised the SC’s ruling as “judiciary overreach”, as the chief guest.