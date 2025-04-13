CM Stalin to hold meeting with VCs, Registrars of state universities on April 16

CHENNAI: Days after notifying 10 Bills as Acts following the Supreme Court's historic verdict that empowered the state government to appoint vice-chancellors to state universities, the Tamil Nadu Government has invited the V-Cs and registrars of state universities to attend a meeting on April 16 at Kavignar Namakkal Maligai on the Secretariat premises.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair the consultation meeting, which will focus on improving the standard of education in the state, according to a statement from the government.

This will be the first ever meeting after the apex court's April 8 verdict, declaring the pending Bills deemed to have assented by using Article 142 of the Constitution. Within a few minutes after the SC's verdict, the CM made it public in the state assembly and later, in his X post, said, "This verdict is a victory not just for Tamil Nadu but all state governments."

The TN government made history as these Acts were the first to come into effect without the signature of the Governor or President.

Going by the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, it permits the replacement of the Governor with the government for chancellor for 10 universities and the removal of its V-Cs from his or her office only by a state GO on the grounds of wilful omission or refusal to carry out the provisions of the Act or abuse of the power vested in him.