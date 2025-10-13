CM Stalin to chair two-day collectors, police officers conference on Nov 5

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Oct 2025 10:46 PM IST
    Chief Minister MK Stalin 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a two-day conference of all district collectors and police officers on November 5.

    The meeting, convened by the Tamil Nadu government, will review the implementation of various welfare schemes and discuss issues related to law and order across the State.

    An official communique has been sent to all district administrations directing their participation in the conference.

    DTNEXT Bureau

