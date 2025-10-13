Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin to chair two-day collectors, police officers conference on Nov 5
The meeting, convened by the Tamil Nadu government, will review the implementation of various welfare schemes and discuss issues related to law and order across the State.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a two-day conference of all district collectors and police officers on November 5.
The meeting, convened by the Tamil Nadu government, will review the implementation of various welfare schemes and discuss issues related to law and order across the State.
An official communique has been sent to all district administrations directing their participation in the conference.
Next Story