CM Stalin to chair State Cabinet meeting on Feb 25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting is set to be held on February 25 at the Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The meeting is being convened in preparation for the state’s budget, which is set to be presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on March 14 for the financial year 2025-2026, added a Maalaimalar report.

Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, M Appavu, had previously announced that the Agriculture budget report will be presented on March 15.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Thennarasu conducted a series of consultations with ministers and officials from various departments, including social welfare, tribal affairs, backward classes, and others, to gather inputs for the budget.