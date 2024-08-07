CM Stalin to chair state Cabinet meeting on Aug 13 ahead of US trip

CHENNAI: Ahead of his proposed business trip to the US to bring in investments to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a meeting of the state Cabinet here on August 13.

Reliable government sources disclosed that the meeting would take place at the state secretariat at 11 am on August 13.

The state Cabinet is likely to clear some big-ticket industrial projects that set to be launched in the state. It is also expected to approve some key reforms to attract investments and generate jobs in the state.

Also likely on the agenda is monsoon preparedness. Last year, over half a dozen people had died due to rain-related incidents and flooding in the city during the northeast monsoon.

The state Cabinet could also deliberate on the progress of announcements made in the State Assembly in the last session besides closely studying the impact of the recent union budget which did not allocate the state its promised share of funds for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.