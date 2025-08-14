CM Stalin to boycott Governor's at home reception on Aug 15

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will boycott the at-home reception to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Independence Day, citing the governor's ‘stand against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu’.

A release by the state information and publicity department confirmed the CM's boycott of the at-home reception. It also said state higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan will boycott the convocation ceremonies of Alagappa University and Thiruvalluvar University to be held on August 18 and 19, respectively, as advised by the chief minister.

Alleging that Governor Ravi has deliberately reserved the Kalaignar university Bill for the consideration of the president with the intention of delaying it, the release said the political bias and partisan behaviour of the governor was evident from the hurried submission the gubernatorial head of the state made before the Supreme Court in the appeal moved by the state government against the Madras High Court order staying the Universities Bill, based on a petition filed by a BJP member.

Arguing that the affidavit of the Raj Bhavan in TN government's appeal concurred with the BJP petitioner Venkitachalapathy, the state government alleged that the stumbling blocks and activities of the governor were affecting students’ education due to the absence of vice-chancellors in numerous universities in Tamil Nadu.

Under these circumstances, the chief minister will not participate in the at-home reception organised by the Raj Bhavan on Independence Day, the release added.