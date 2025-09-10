CM Stalin to attend investors’ meet, inaugurate projects in Krishnagiri district

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will visit Krishnagiri district on Thursday to participate in a series of official and investment-related programmes.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at TAAL aerodrome in Hosur’s Belagondanahalli from Chennai at 10 a.m. and will be received by party functionaries. At 11.30 a.m., he will attend and inaugurate the Industrial Investors’ Conference at Anand Grand Palace on Thally Road, Hosur.

Following this, he will visit ELCOT IT Park at 12.30 p.m. to lay the foundation stone for a new company. In the evening, Stalin will take part in a roadshow from Shoolagiri bus stand to the national highway at 4.30 p.m. Later, he will inaugurate the Delta Electronics factory, auto-metal lane system, and employee accommodation at Delta company in Kurubarapalli, established at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, and lay the foundation stone for new factories worth Rs 1,100 crore. He will stay overnight in Krishnagiri.

On Friday, September 12, Stalin will participate in a government function at Krishnagiri Government Men’s Arts College at 10.15 a.m. He will receive the police guard of honour and visit special exhibition halls near the festival stage. Welfare assistance will be distributed to differently-abled persons, and the Chief Minister will release a book titled “Kallil Uraindha Varalaru - The Antiquities and History of Krishnagiri”.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate completed projects, lay foundation stones for new initiatives, and view a short film on development works in the district. Stalin will deliver the keynote address and distribute welfare benefits before leaving for Hosur by car and returning to Chennai by air.