CM Stalin to aid Rahul’s war against EC, to take part in Bihar yatra on August 27

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar tomorrow, Wednesday, underscoring the DMK's support to the Congress-led campaign ahead of the 2025 elections to the north Indian state.

According to official sources, Stalin will leave his residence in Chennai at 7 am and depart from the city airport at 7.30 am in a chartered flight. He is scheduled to land at Darbhanga airport in Bihar at 10 am. From there, he will proceed to NH 57, where he will join Rahul Gandhi at 10.30 am for a walk as part of the yatra, followed by a public meeting.

DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will accompany him during the visit.

After the event, Stalin is expected to return to Darbhanga airport by 2 pm and board a chartered flight to Chennai. He is scheduled to arrive at 4.30 pm and reach his residence by 5 pm.

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ is being positioned by the Congress as a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at mobilising people on electoral rights and strengthening opposition unity. Stalin's participation is viewed as a reaffirmation of the DMK's close ties with the Congress, particularly in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.