CM Stalin to address 10,000 grama sabhas on October 11

CHENNAI: As the grama sabha meetings across the state are scheduled to be held on Saturday (October 11), Chief Minister MK Stalin will address about 10,000 grama sabhas at once through live video telecast. Usually held on October 2, the meetings were postponed to Saturday due to pooja holidays.

Speaking to the reporters in Chennai on Friday (October 10), rural development department secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that a majority of the villages in the state have been connected by optic fibre network.

"Optic fibre connections have been established in 11,100 villages by Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited (TANFINET) and connections have been verified in 10,000 villages. Using the optic fibre network, the chief minister will address the meetings," he added.

Bedi recalled that the chief minister had addressed a grama sabha meeting held in Pappapatti in Madurai in October 2021 and Sengadu in Kancheepuram in April 2022 (special grama sabha).

The department has instructed the grama sabhas to adopt a resolution to list out top three priority requirements like water supply, roads and street lights. The department will take steps to implement the priority requirements hastily. Such requirements will be uploaded to an online portal and tracked periodically by the senior officials.

Also, the grama sabhas have been asked to take decisions and pass resolutions on removal of derogatory caste names from streets, water bodies and other public spaces within the villages. "Moreover, we have asked the grama sabhas to identify poor families in the villages so that they can be helped with loans under the National Rural Livelihood Mission," he added.

D Karthikeyan, secretary of municipal administration and water supply department, said that ward sabha meetings in urban areas will be conducted before the end of the present month and the date will be announced later.

He added that there are 12,838 wards across the urban local bodies and all the ward sabhas will be asked to list out three priority requirements similar to the rural grama sabhas.