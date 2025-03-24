CM Stalin thanks AIADMK for 'successful' JAC meet; MPs to meet Modi soon

CHENNAI: After successfully mobilizing several leading parties in south India against the impending delimitation exercise, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday thanked AIADMK among the parties for supporting the initiatives taken by the Tamil Nadu government that have created an impact at the national level. Stalin also assured that a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Apprising the State Assembly about the deliberations of the 14-party Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting he led here on Saturday, CM Stalin said the awareness initiatives taken by Tamil Nadu on the delimitation issue created an impact at the national level.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to the principal opposition party AIADMK among the political parties that supported the initiatives and those parties that took part in the Joint Action Committee meeting," Stalin told the House.

"To advance the 'Tamil Nadu will fight; Tamil Nadu will win' slogan to the next level and reclaim the rights of the state, and other states affected like us, and secure fair delimitation, a delegation of MPs of all parties with representation in the Parliament would meet the Prime Minister," Stalin announced in the Assembly.

Detailing the contents of the resolutions adopted at the JAC meeting, the Chief Minister added that the meeting resolved that the impending delimitation exercise must be undertaken in a transparent manner in consultation with states and delimitation of seats done as per the 1971 population census must be frozen for another 25 years with appropriate amendment to the Constitution.