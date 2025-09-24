CM Stalin tells students to prioritise education

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin advised the students to give priority to education and assured that the Dravida Model government will ensure that the students in the state are educated.

Speaking after handing over laptops to students and sewing machines to women in Anitha Achievers Academy in Kolathur, on Wednesday, Stalin said that information technology is growing fast and it reduces the work burden of humans.

"You should upgrade yourself accordingly. You should improve your skills by using the knowledge available on the Internet. There are several online courses, and you should learn the courses that are helpful. Do not become content after getting a job; continue higher education through distance education," he said.

He added that there are people who try to slander the knowledge obtained through education.

"They intend to pull you backwards. So, you should move forward towards what is required for the future. The Dravida Model government will remain for the education of the students. Particularly, your Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is with you," he expressed.

Earlier during the day, Stalin laid foundation stones to renovate Murasoli Maran Park in Perambur at a cost of Rs 8. 20 Crore under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT), to construct multi-purposes halls and other facilities on behalf of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Also, the chief minister dedicated new classrooms, play equipment in parts and others in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone of Chennai Corporation. Moreover, he unveiled the Tiruvalluvar statue inside Chennai High School Somaiya Street.