CM Stalin surprises Neyveli residents with selfies as he walks around town during official visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin surprised the locals at Neyveli when he hopped off his car during a visit to the town and walked for at least 2 kms as he shook hands with the public. Many people, including children and students, took selfies with the CM as they cheered for him.

According to a Maalaimalar report, CM Stalin arrived in Cuddalore on Friday evening as part of a two-day visit to implement government welfare schemes. After providing various welfare assistance in Cuddalore, he presided over an event in which several people from other parties joined the DMK.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with more than 100 disabled persons near the Nehru statue and received grievance petitions from them.

Following this, the CM who left the guest house in a car, was welcomed by various groups of people, including students, holding banners and balloons, at Nehru Statue.