CM Stalin supports Tamil diaspora protest in USA against Centre’s NEP, three-language policy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday shared the hashtag ‘Vazhga Tamil’ along with a news report and video of a protest by the Tamil diaspora in the USA. The protest was held against the BJP-led Union government’s attempt to force TN to comply with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and adopt a three-language policy.

The long-standing political and ideological conflict between the ruling parties in the state and the Centre took centre stage ever since Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme would not be released to Tamil Nadu unless the state implements the NEP 2020 and the three-language policy. This led to a war of words between DMK leaders, its allies, and the BJP. However, the saffron party finds itself isolated on the issue, as its allies – particularly the PMK – and other friendly parties oppose both the three-language policy and the NEP.

The protest has now reached the Tamil diaspora in far-off lands. In Dallas in the USA, a group of Tamils staged a demonstration against the imposition of Hindi, demanding that the Union government cease "threatening" Tamils over the NEP. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government, opposing the imposition of Hindi language on TN in an effort to undermine its two-language policy.

In response, the CM retweeted the news report with the #Vazhga Tamil, furthering his political and ideological fight against the Centre over the language policy.