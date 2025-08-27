CM Stalin slams BJP over 'vote theft' in Bihar, backs Rahul and Tejashwi in Voters’ Right March

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday charged the BJP with attempting to subvert democracy in Bihar by disenfranchising lakhs of voters and manipulating institutions, and asserted that the INDIA bloc’s struggle in the State would pave the way for the alliance’s future victories across the country.

Addressing the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Stalin said he had travelled “over 2,000 kilometres to stand with the people of Bihar” and praised the State’s historic role in defending democracy. Recalling the legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan, he said Bihar had always raised the battle cry whenever Indian democracy came under threat. “That legacy is now carried forward by my brothers Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who are uniting people in this fight,” he said.

The march, led by Gandhi, saw the participation of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and several INDIA bloc leaders.

Pledging his continued support, Stalin told the crowd, “The victory you secure in the Bihar Assembly elections will become the foundation for the INDIA bloc’s future triumphs. I will certainly join you in the victory celebrations.”

Lauding RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav as a symbol of social justice and secularism, Stalin noted that he had remained fearless despite “cases and intimidation by the BJP.” He described Tejashwi Yadav as “a worthy son who has inherited his father’s path” and emphasised the personal and political bond between Mr. Gandhi and Yadav.

On the alleged large-scale voter deletions in Bihar, the DMK leader was sharply critical of the Election Commission. “Stripping 65 lakh people of their voting rights is nothing but a massacre of democracy. To deprive people born and living here of their franchise is worse than terrorism,” he charged. He accused the Commission of acting like “a puppet in the BJP’s hands” and said the ruling party was “resorting to shortcuts” as it feared defeat.

Stalin also defended Rahul Gandhi against notices issued by the Election Commission. “Rahul Gandhi will never be intimidated. He weighs every word carefully, and it is because he has exposed how the BJP has ridiculed elections that they are attacking him,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister underscored the symbolic importance of Bihar for the INDIA bloc. “It was here in Patna that the foundation for the alliance was laid in 2023. The BJP dreamt of 400 seats, but was confined to 240. Those who once boasted of a majority have been reduced to a minority. Once again, Bihar must prove that before people’s power, no authoritarian force can prevail,” he declared.