CM Stalin slams Assam police summoning senior journalists

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday slammed the Assam police for summoning senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in a sedition case, saying "democracy can't survive if asking questions is treated as sedition."

The summonses have been issued despite the Supreme Court granting protection in a related matter only days earlier, he said.

"No copy of the FIR and no particulars of the case have been furnished, leaving only the threat of arrest. Section 152 of the BNS is being misused as a substitute for the repealed sedition law to suppress independent journalism. I strongly condemn the action of the Assam Police in issuing summons to senior journalists @SVaradarajan and #KaranThapar of @thewire_in," he said on 'X.'

"A democracy cannot survive if asking questions is treated as sedition," he added.

The Guwahati Police had summoned the two senior journalists in connection with a case registered on sedition charges. They have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.