CM Stalin should give full independence to Tamil Nadu police: Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday released a statement urging DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to to give full independence to the Tamil Nadu police and take appropriate action to curb the activities of anti-social elements.

In his statement, he questioned, "After the DMK government took charge in Tamil Nadu, people are standing perplexed, unsure whether the administration in accordance with the law? Or is it against the law?"

Edappadi further stated that, "Over the last 36 months of DMK governance, It is clear from various tragic incidents that the hands of those involved in illegal activities are stronger than the hands of the policemen who can protect the law. A series of incidents, starting from Coimbatore car blasts, to daily occurrences of daily murders, robberies, robberies, sexual assaults, rampant drug culture, and law and order disorders. This alarming trend is evident not only in newspapers but also across various media platforms," he alleged.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds Department in his hands, has tied the hands and eyes of the police and allowed them to flow only where they want. It is a shameful act. Despite the government's claims of unwavering commitment and efforts to tackle societal challenges, the state finds itself in a precarious situation with the people lacking security and the police lacking the necessary support," Palaniswami's notification read.