Tamil Nadu: Delimit Tasmac loot first, EPS flays Stalin over Census charges

CHENNAI: Rebutting Chief Minister M K Stalin for his remarks that Centre is delaying the Census enumeration to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the CM speaks of "fair delimitation" while presiding over the most “unfair, corrupt, and dynastic regime” the State has ever seen.

The AIADMK general secretary said that the CM has been using these issues as a distraction to cover up his government's failures and scams.

"The people of the State are tired of your drama and crocodile tears," he said, referring to the CM's tweet over the BJP-led Union government's announcement regarding the conduct of the Census in 2027. The CM called it an attempt to delay the enumeration, alleging it was a plan to reduce TN's Parliamentary representation. He also charged that Palaniswami is not just silent but ‘complicit’ in this betrayal.

Taking to social media to rebut the CM's statement, Palaniswami said, "First, delimit the Tasmac loot. Delimit the drug mafia. Delimit illicit liquor. Delimit rowdyism. Delimit the corruption of your ministers. And most importantly, delimit your family's arrogance and stranglehold over Tamil Nadu."

The AIADMK stands firm on the immortal principles of Perarignar Anna, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma — towering leaders who fearlessly fought for Tamil Nadu's dignity, Cauvery rights, and caste-based reservation, Palaniswami further said in his tweet. "I vow before every Tamilian: We will never allow our representation to be reduced or our voice to be silenced. In 2027, or whenever delimitation may come, AIADMK — back in power — will fiercely defend Tamil Nadu's rightful voice and future," he added.