CM Stalin set to visit Arittapatti following cancellation of tungsten project

CHENNAI: Following the cancellation of the Tungsten mining project, Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit Arittapatti in Madurai on Sunday and meet with the Tungsten Project protest group.

Experts from the Geological Survey of India recently discovered and informed the central government that tungsten, a mineral used in light bulb filaments electronic devices and rocket spare parts, is present in the fields of Nayakkarpatti and Arittapatti at Melur in Madurai district, added Maalaimalar report.

Following this, the union ministry issued a tender notice in July last year for a mining license with a study to extract tungsten mineral in the 4,981.64 acres of land in both the villages. After various companies competed for the license, it was awarded to Hindustan Zing, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, in November.

However, farmers and the public from 50 villages including Arittapatti and Nayagarpatti strongly opposed the project citing environmental concerns and disruptions to the livelihoods of the people. The Tamil Nadu government had already declared the area as a biodiversity hotspot in 2022.

Citing this, people argued that the mine would affect the biodiversity hotspot. Similarly, they noted that the cultural and historical features such as Tamil inscriptions and Kudavar temples located in the same region would also be affected because of the mining.

Subsequently, a resolution was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly demanding the cancellation of the 'tungsten' mining project. Following the intervention of various political parties, the central government officially announced the cancellation of the 'Tungsten' project on Thursday.

In connection with this, the Tungsten Project protest group is set to meet Stalin on Saturday and extend an invitation following which he would visit Arittapatti on Sunday.

