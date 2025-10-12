CM Stalin sees artistes as emissaries of Tamil identity

CHENNAI: Celebrating Tamil Nadu’s rich artistic heritage, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday presented the prestigious Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 to 90 distinguished artistes from various creative fields, including literature, music, dance, theatre, cinema, and folk arts. The grand ceremony, held at Kalaivanar Arangam in the city, was a glittering tribute to Tamil artistry and cultural legacy.

Among the notable awardees were composer Anirudh Ravichander, actors S J Surya, Vikram Prabhu, Sai Pallavi, and choreographer Sandy alias Santhosh, along with acclaimed Carnatic and folk artistes from across the State. Veteran vocalist Vijay Yesudas, on behalf of his father Dr KJ Yesudas, received the MS Subbulakshmi Award for excellence in music, while renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Shri Muthukannammal was honoured with the Balasaraswati Award for dance. Scholar Murugesapandian received the Bharathiar Award for literature.

The Tamil Isai Sangam (Raja Annamalai Mandram) in Chennai was adjudged the best cultural institution, and the Kalaimamani M R Muthusamy Memorial Drama Troupe from Madurai received the award for the best theatre group.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Stalin described the event as a “celebration of Tamil talent and identity,” remarking that the Kalaimamani title bestowed by the Tamil Nadu government carried more value than gold itself. “Gold prices may rise every day, but the glory of the Kalaimamani title will only grow with time,” he said.

Stressing the intrinsic link between art, language, and identity, the Chief Minister said, “If a language decays, its people and culture will crumble. We lose our identity, and when identity fades, the pride of being Tamil disappears. Without that self-respect, life has no meaning. So, let us protect our arts, preserve our language, and safeguard our Tamil identity.”

Stalin also highlighted the Dravidian model government’s continued commitment to nurturing artists. He cited several welfare measures, including a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for financially struggling artistes, annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 500 rural performers, and enhanced grants for the Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram. “Our government remains steadfast in its support to every form of art that strengthens Tamil culture and inspires future generations,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers M P Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, and P K Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Veerasamy, and several senior officials participated in the ceremony.