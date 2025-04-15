CM Stalin scripting another political drama meant to eat into funds: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP leader and national general council member K Annamalai on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for constituting a high-level committee to review Centre-State relations, calling it an exercise in political drama and a misuse of public funds.

In a statement, Annamalai said, "Chief Minister Stalin lives in a fantasy world, imagining that the people of Tamil Nadu are applauding his governance. Forming yet another committee—this time chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph—is yet another instance of squandering taxpayers' money. The DMK government must disclose how much it has spent on such committees since 2021, and what tangible outcomes have been achieved."

He accused the DMK of hypocrisy, pointing out that the transfer of Education and Administration of Justice to the Concurrent List occurred in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment, a period when the DMK held significant positions at the Centre yet failed to act.

Responding to Stalin's remarks on NEET, the former BJP state president said it was introduced by a DMK minister in 2010, and supported by the DMK-Congress alliance.

He also criticised the omission of data on government school students' medical admissions from 2010–2014 in the Justice AK Rajan committee report.

Referring to the 1969 Rajamannar Committee, Annamalai said its recommendations were dismissed as impractical by the Centre.

"It was only under Prime Minister Modi that Tamil Nadu's share of central funds significantly increased," he noted.

"Stalin must stop this weekly political drama and focus on real governance," Annamalai added.