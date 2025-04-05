CM Stalin says fight far from over, invites all legislature parties to meet on April 9

CHENNAI: In yet another setback to Tamil Nadu’s efforts to secure exemption from the controversial NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) for medical admission in the state, President Droupadi Murumu rejected the Bill sent by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly seeking exemption from NEET and allow medical admission based on the plus two marks.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin vowed legal measures to remedy the situation, and called for a meeting of all legislature parties here on April 9 to discuss the next course of action.

Announcing the ‘regrettable decision’ of the Union government in the State Assembly during the Zero Hour on Friday, Stalin said, “I would like to inform the House with a heavy heart that the Union government has declined assent to NEET exemption bill, refusing to accept the due clarifications provided immediately by the Tamil Nadu government to the Union Health, Ayush, Home and Higher Education among the various ministries.”

Describing the unilateral action of the Union government as an ‘insult’ to the dignity of the State Assembly elected by the people and “black chapter in the history of federalism,” Stalin remarked, “The Union government did not take into account the thoughts of the Tamil Nadu people and the resolution of the State Assembly. People are watching this. The Union government might have denied our request. But our fight for scrapping NEET is far from over,” Stalin proclaimed, as the members of the ruling DMK and alliance parties thumped their fists on the desk ahead in endorsement.

Announcing they would consult legal experts on the follow-up measures to be taken in the next phase of the fight against NEET, Stalin also invited the leaders of all legislature parties to attend the consultation being organised at the state secretariat on April 9 evening.

The state government will resolutely undertake all legal measures on behalf of lakhs of medical aspirants and their parents to fulfil their dreams, assured Stalin.

He elaborated how the DMK regime’s democratisation of medical education and services, done through the abolition of Common Entrance Test for medicine among the professional courses in 2006-11, was undone by the introduction of pro-rich and anti-poor NEET later.