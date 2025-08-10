CM Stalin says education reforms a tribute to Vasanthi Devi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the initiatives of the Dravidian model government to ensure the right to education for all would serve as a fitting tribute to late educationist V Vasanthi Devi.

Delivering his address virtually at the remembrance event held at Tamil Nadu Open University here, Stalin recalled Vasanthi Devi’s lifelong commitment to accessible education. “She fought for the rights of the underprivileged, insisting that education should never be treated as a commodity or reserved for the powerful. For the poor, it is an indestructible wealth,” he said.

Stalin noted her contributions as Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and as Chairperson of the State Commission for Women, where she advocated reform, equality, and human rights. She had supported the balanced education programme introduced by the late M Karunanidhi and welcomed the current government’s school education policies. “The State Education Policy was released to ensure quality education reaches the most disadvantaged. All such efforts are a constructive tribute to her legacy,” Stalin said.

CPI(M) leaders K Balakrishnan and P Shanmugam, Justice D Hariparanthaman, State Commission for Women Chairperson A S Kumari, and others attended the event.