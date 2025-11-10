CM Stalin says DMK's 2.0 will propel State, safeguard marginalised

PUDUKKOTTAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the upcoming Dravidian Model government 2.0 would take Tamil Nadu to the next level of development and focus on the welfare of the poor, women, and marginalised sections, exuding confidence in winning the 2026 Assembly polls.

Speaking after inaugurating completed projects worth Rs 223 crore, laying the foundation for new works worth Rs 201.70 crore, and distributing welfare assistance worth Rs 341.77 crore in Pudukkottai, Stalin said a few were criticising his government’s development agenda for political reasons.

He announced new projects, including the renovation of Veerakondan and Sengalaneer lakes, the construction of Road Over Bridges at Avudayarkoil, Vilanur, and Vadakadu, and the setting up of a cold storage facility at Keeramangalam.

Stalin said schemes such as the breakfast programme and Magalir Vidiyal Payanam, launched in Tamil Nadu, were now being adopted by other states and countries.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant during the ongoing intensive revision of the electoral rolls and to ensure their names are included in the voters' list. He also accused the Election Commission of India of failing to address irregularities reported from various states.