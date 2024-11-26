CM Stalin said nothing wrong to tender apology, says Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P K Sekarbabu on Tuesday said Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin did not use unparliamentary words against PMK leader S Ramadoss and questioned the need for tendering an apology.

Those who seek apology should think about what kind of words they have used against political leaders in the past.

“Did our leader use any unparliamentary word? Or words that spread terrorism? He meant that statements issued by him (S Ramadoss) were unwanted. So, how can we say it's wrong and why should he tender an apology?,” the Minister wondered while responding to a question on the demand of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss seeking CM’s apology for calling senior Ramadoss as"jobless ".

The CM made the remark when reporters asked him about the PMK founder’s statement seeking his explanation on Adani’s visit to Chennai and whom he had met.

He further said that they don't have the habit of tendering apologies.

“The present dispensation never entertained separatism. It sticks to its ideology of everything for everyone and follows the laws of the land. Hence, we will adhere to the HR & CE Act in running the department and temple affairs,” said the minister while responding to a question on whether non-Hindus would be excluded from affairs of the HR & CE temples.

He also hit back at director and PMK candidate Thangar Bachan for stating that the PMK leader was issuing statements to help the CM, “who knew nothing”, to function effectively. “He (Thangar Bachan) extolled the CM during his birthday celebration a year ago. Even the DMK functionary cannot match him in praising the CM.”

On BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan’s demand for stringent action against ‘gaana’ musician Isaivani for reportedly insulting Hindu gods through her songs, the minister said that he was aware about the police complaints regarding the issue.

He continued that the present government treats all religions equally and it would never allow anyone to insult any religion.

“We will consult with legal experts and take action, if there was any wrong on the part of the musician,” further said the minister.