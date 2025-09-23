CM Stalin rewards chess champ Vaishali, three other sports achievers with govt jobs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday handed over appointment orders to four sportspersons under the three per cent quota for government departments and public sector undertakings.

At the State Secretariat, Stalin issued orders to international, national and state-level achievers. Chess champion R Vaishali has been appointed Junior Officer (grade III) at Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, footballer K Sumithra as accountant at Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, basketball player S Sathya as Marketing Executive at Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation, and canoe athlete P Chithresh Dutta as assistant officer at SIPCOT.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a State Training Institute of the Fire and Rescue Services department at Kalavakkam in Chengalpattu district at a cost of Rs 21.85 crore. He inaugurated a new zonal office at Villupuram, a new station building at Tirupattur, and residential and office buildings for the Police department constructed at a cost of Rs 97.65 crore.

Further, Chief Minister Stalin handed over appointment orders to 13 candidates selected by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission as assistant directors in the Tamil Development department and to 1,231 village health nurses.

He inaugurated additional classrooms and a social justice student hostel building built at a cost of Rs 3.94 crore, laid the foundation stone for eight new hostels at Rs 61.44 crore, and distributed appointment orders to 41 teachers selected by the Teachers Recruitment Board.