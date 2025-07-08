CM Stalin reviews upcoming sporting events in Chennai with SDAT

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday chaired a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and officials of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to assess the various works being undertaken by the department.

Over the past few years, Chennai and Tamil Nadu have transformed into a major hub for global sports. This year, the SDAT has successfully hosted major events such as the 23rd Para Athletics Nationals, the Asia Triathlon Cup, Red Bull Moto Jam, and the Chief Minister’s Trophy.

At the halfway point of the year, the review meeting aimed to chart the course for the next five months, which include key events such as the Asian Surfing Championship 2025. The championship will serve as the final qualifying event for next year’s Asian Games in Japan.

Chennai is also set to host the Chennai Open WTA 250 tournament, which returns to the state after a gap of three years. In addition, Tamil Nadu will welcome the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in December, along with the Chennai Grandmasters chess event in August.

The meeting was attended by Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, and Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, SDAT.

As previously reported by DT Next, the SDAT is also developing two world-class sailing facilities in Ramanathapuram and Chennai. These projects recently received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and are expected to become operational next year.