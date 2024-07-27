CM Stalin reviews “Makkaludan Muthalvar” scheme implementation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday held a detailed review of the implementation of "Makkaludan Muthalvar" scheme with collectors of five districts from the state secretariat.

Chief Minister Stalin interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme and collectors of Nagapattinam, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi and Madurai districts through video call from the state secretariat.

According to a release issued by the state government, as many as 8.75 lakh petitions received through the Makkaludan Muthalvar camps have been redressed so far.

Extended to the rural areas following the scheme's success on July 11, 2024, the government has conducted about 861 of the 2,341 camps it proposed to conduct so far.

Grievances related to 15 major departments of the state government are being redressed through the special camps organised for the scheme.

During Saturday's interaction, the CM inquired with the district collectors about the amenities being provided to the visiting public and the number of camps conducted in their respective districts, average number of petitions received daily and the department that received maximum number of petitions and the number of counters set up in the camps.

As per the government release, an average 900 petitions per day are received during the camps in Tiruppur where 77 camps have been organised so far.

Likewise, Nagapattinam, Vellore and Thoothkudi have received an average 450, 900 and 800 petitions per day during the camps, respectively.

Stalin also ascertained the views of state commercial taxes minister P Moorthy and MLA Aloor Shahnavas regarding the efforts made to publicise the camps among the people of Madurai and Nagapattinam.

The Chief Minister also interacted with a few beneficiaries of the scheme.