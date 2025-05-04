CM Stalin rattled as more parties likely to join AIADMK front: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that more parties are lining up to join in their alliance and Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost his sleep over defeat fears.

He termed DMK a chameleon which has scant regard for political ideology, instead believes in only retaining power, at a public meeting in T Nagar.

“This is not Parlimentary polls, but for the Assembly. People have decided to vote out the DMK,” he added. In the past DMK allied with BJP and is now criticising us for joining hands with the NDA, Palaniswami said.

“MK Stalin is now in fear and got election fever after AIADMK allied with BJP. He was daydreaming that the BJP would not join with AIADMK. As the coalition is now successful, Stalin is in a state of fear,” said EPS. “After the BJP, several other parties are waiting to join us, as the general public wants to remove DMK from power. Our coalition will make a grand victory,” EPS said.

The goal of the alliance is to fulfil the aspiration of Tamil Nadu voters to unseat DMK, Palaniswami said at the public meeting. “This alliance will emerge victorious,” said EPS and asked the party cadre to work tirelessly for the 2026 election.

Instead of implementing schemes to empower the poor and marginalised sections of the society, Stalin is is keen only on fatterning his family’s wealth, deserting the people of the State, Palaniswami said.

He accused that the crime rate has been on the rise under the DMK regime.

Every other day, there is sexual violence against women, in contrast to the previous AIADMK regime, which stood for the rule of law, he said. History-sheeters rule the roost under the DMK rule, students are getting addicted to drugs and law and order is in shambles, he said.