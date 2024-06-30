CM Stalin puts onus on SPs, SHOs to curb hooch menace in their limits; slams AIADMK stand

CHENNAI: Terming the 'wrong' stand adopted by the AIADMK in the just concluded Assembly session 'worrying', Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the principal opposition disrupted the Assembly proceedings to save face from poll drubbing and inner-party rebellion.

Replying to the debate on the Demand for Grants for the Home Department in the State Assembly, CM Stalin detailed the actions taken by the government in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and said, "We initiated so much action in 24 hours. Finding fault with the action taken even after all this is nothing but their (AIADMK's) diversionary tactics."

Responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palansiwami's demand for a CBI probe into the tragedy, Stalin said, "What did we hide for them to demand a CBI probe? The Leader of Opposition has told the media that we (DMK) had demanded a CBI probe into Sathankulam double murder. It does not matter if two or 20 lives are lost. Even the loss of one life is a major loss. The then AIADMK regime attempted to cover up the Sathankulam murder issue. Hence, we demanded a CBI probe. But, this government did not cover up anything. We have arrested the accused quickly and created a situation where no one can escape (the law)."

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to completely eradicating the illicit liquor menace and has issued a stern warning to the police in the review meeting of district collectors and SPs post-Kallakurichi tragedy. "I have issued a stern warning that if a hooch tragedy is reported anywhere, the district police officer and the jurisdiction station house officer would be held accountable."

Claiming that the government was making all efforts to completely crackdown on the prevalence and sale of drugs, the CM said strict action is being taken to prevent drugs from being peddled from other states.