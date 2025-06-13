CM Stalin provides house, laptop to tribal student who cracked JEE

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has allotted a house and offered to bear the fees of a tribal student from Salem who cracked the JEE exams and became eligible for admission in IIT- Madras.

A Rajeswari, a student of Karumandruai Government Tribal Residential School in Kalvarayan Hills in Salem district, secured the 417th rank at the all India level after successfully passing the JEE Mains and Advance exams conducted recently. Rajeswari, who is eligible for admission in IIT Madras, expressed interest to pursue aerospace engineering, a release issued by the state government on Friday evening said. Upon learning about her success in the JEE exams, chief minister Stalin appreciated her and announced that the state government would bear her educational expenses.

Subsequently, during his visit to Salem district on June 12, chief Minister Stalin presented a shawl and personally congratulated her. The chief minister also distributed an order for allotting a house worth Rs 5.73 lakh to the poor tribal student’s family under the Tholkudi scheme and provided her a laptop worth Rs 70,000 to support her higher education. A studious Rajeswari, who lives with her mother Kavitha and her two elder siblings in Karumandurai hills since her father’s demise in 2023, secured 521 out of 600 in plus II exams.