CM Stalin presents State Awards on 79th Independence Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday presented the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award to ISRO Chairman and Space Secretary V Narayanan and the Thagaisal Tamizhar (Distinguished Tamil) Award to IUML president Prof. K M Kader Mohideen during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George.

The Thagaisal Tamizhar Award, carrying Rs 10 lakh and a citation, has earlier been conferred on R Sankaraiah (2021), R Nallakannu (2022), K Veeramani (2023) and Kumari Ananthan (2024). Kader Mohideen, a veteran politician, academic and editor of the Tamil daily Manichudar, is noted for contributions to communal harmony and social justice.

V Narayanan was recognised for his leadership in developing cryogenic propulsion systems, contributions to Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and other missions, and policy initiatives in space transportation.

The Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage went to Thulasimathi Murugesan, a veterinary science student and para-badminton player from Kancheepuram who has won 40 medals, including at the Paralympics.

Under the CM’s Best Practices Award, recipients included V Prasanna Kumar (ACP), P Balakrishnan (Tahsildar), V Yamuna (BDO), Kakarla Usha (Housing and Urban Development Secretary), G Laxmi Priya (Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Secretary), T Anand (Adi Dravidar Welfare Commissioner), S Annadurai (Tribal Welfare Director), K S Kandhasamy (TAHDCO MD), R Selvaraj (Highways and Minor Ports Secretary), R Azhagumeena (Kanniyakumari Collector) and R Komahan (Tamil Virtual Academy Joint Director and Director in-charge).

Awards for Differently Abled Welfare included Best Doctor to Dr Kumaravel Shanmugasundaram of Tiruchirappalli for his research on assistive devices, and Best Private Employer to Bell Printers Pvt. Ltd., Virudhunagar, for employing 40 differently abled workers.

The Best Social Worker Award for Women went to Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy (Chennai).

GCC Zones 6 and 13 won first and second prizes for best-performing zones, while Avadi and Namakkal Corporations took first and second among corporations. Rajapalayam, Rameswaram and Perambalur were recognised among municipalities; Uthiramerur, Kattupudur and Natham among town panchayats.

Under the State Youth Awards, M Khazima (Carrom World Cup winner) took first place, followed by A Lavanya and G Gowri. In the men’s category, S Chandru Kumar, M Jayakumar and T Mariyappan were awarded.

The CM’s Special Award was given posthumously to P Rajkumar of Virudhunagar for his cultural troupe’s first prizes at national events from 2022 to 2024.

State Ministers also participated in community lunch programmes in HR&CE temples.