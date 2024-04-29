CM Stalin presents Rs 75 lakh to Gukesh

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 75 lakh to Chess Grandmaster, Gukesh D, who won the FIDE candidates series in Canada recently. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Stalin, who also gave a shield to Gukesh, congratulated him for his achievements. It may be noted that earlier, the Tamil Nadu government has also provided financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to Gukesh for practicing to enter the FIDE chess finals.

On the occasion, Gukesh said Tamil Nadu government has been encouraging all sports persons in various aspects. He said it was also helpful when financial assistance was provided by the state government for the practice session. While thanking the Chief Minister, Gukesh said due to the encouragement, he was able to win the tournament.