CM Stalin presents incentives to women carrom medallists of TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented incentive cheques to women players from Tamil Nadu who won medals at the 7th Carrom World Cup held in the Maldives, and congratulated them for their achievements.

At a function at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister handed over cheques to Keerthana and Kasima, who were among the medallists at the World Cup held from December 2 to 6.

The State government had earlier announced incentives of Rs 1 crore for Keerthana, Rs 50 lakh for Kasima and Rs 40 lakh for Mithra, totalling Rs 1.90 crore. Stalin urged the players to continue their winning streak and bring greater pride to the country in future competitions.

In addition, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presented to the Chief Minister the award conferred on the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at the 3rd CII Sports Business Awards 2025 in New Delhi on December 9. Tamil Nadu was named the Best State Promoting Sports Development.

Senior officials from the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, coaches and parents of the athletes were present.

Stalin also met and congratulated the winners of the SDAT Squash World Cup 2025, held in Chennai from December 9 to 14 under the aegis of the Indian Squash Academy. Players from the Indian team, including Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, along with championship director Cyrus Poncha and coaches Harinder Pal Singh and Alan Soosai, called on the Chief Minister.