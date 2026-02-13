CM Stalin pre-empted ‘plot’ against KMUT, claims S Regupathy

He said the Chief Minister had pre-empted such moves by crediting three months’ assistance in advance to beneficiaries, ensuring the scheme’s continuity.

Regupathy claimed that the BJP and AIADMK were unable to “tolerate” the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance provided under the scheme. He further alleged that while the BJP-led Union government had waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore for multinational corporations over the past five years, it was showing “malice” towards Tamil Nadu’s welfare measures, including KMUT.