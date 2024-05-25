CM Stalin played key role in coordinating INDIA bloc: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Though leaders like Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banarjee left the INDIA bloc, Chief Minister MK Stalin played a key role in coordinating the alliance which has been stepping forward to taste the absolute victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said, Minister and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru here on Friday.



Chairing the Tiruchy district committee meeting, Minister Nehru said, while the DMK cadre were working hard to ensure victory for the party candidate in Tiruchy constituency, the party leadership allotted the segment to the alliance partner MDMK and still, the DMK cadre dedicatedly worked without any hesitation for victory.

Similarly, the party cadre have exceptionally worked for the DMK candidate in Perambalur segment.

Meanwhile, Nehru said that the 101st birth anniversary of the late chief minister M Karunanidhi would be marked in a grand manner in as many as 402 panchayats in the district.

He recommended that the upcoming integrated bus terminal should be named after the late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi and a huge statue must be erected on the bus stand premises.