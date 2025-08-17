CM Stalin pays tribute to Murasoli Maran on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to former Union Minister 'Murasoli' Maran on his birth anniversary, lauding his enduring contributions to journalism, cinema, and politics.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Stalin recalled that Maran was born into a humble agrarian family as Thiyagarajasundaram and was later nurtured by DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who renamed him Nedumaran

Describing Maran as the “moral conscience” of Karunanidhi, Stalin said he carved a unique space for himself in the realms of public discourse and cultural expression. "He advocated for a joyful Dravidianism and gifted the state a rich legacy, chronicling the history of the Dravidian movement," the CM said in post attached with a picture of him paying floral tribute.

Maran was not only a seasoned journalist and screenwriter but also a prominent political leader who served in multiple Union Cabinet roles, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire.

Stalin emphasised that Maran’s steadfast commitment to state autonomy and his timeless progressive ideals continue to resonate. “His ideas will forever guide us,” he noted, adding, “With gratitude, I remember and salute his contributions.”