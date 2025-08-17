CM Stalin pays last respects to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday paid his last respects to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who passed away in Chennai on Friday evening. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior Ministers, the Chief Minister also placed a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The mortal remains of La Ganesan were kept at the Greater Chennai Corporation playground in T Nagar, near his residence, for the public to pay homage. Throughout the day, leaders across political parties and organisations offered floral tributes to the Nagaland Governor.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang, along with the Chief Secretary and the State DGP, represented the northeastern state. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran, H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, Vanathi Srinivasan, and Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid tributes to the veteran BJP leader.

Several leaders from Tamil Nadu, including DK president K Veeramani, NTK chief Seeman, TMC leader GK Vasan, DMDK youth wing secretary V Vijaya Prabhakaran, former Union minister KV Thangkabalu, AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and J Jayavardhan, MDMK’s Mallai Sathya, and former CPM MP TK Rangarajan, paid their last respects.

Lyricist Vairamuthu, actor-politician R Sarathkumar, IMK leader Arjun Sampath, DMK’s TKS Elangovan, and AMMK’s CR Saraswathi were also among those who paid homage.

The mortal remains of the Nagaland Governor were later taken in a procession to the Besant Nagar crematorium, where the final rites were performed with State honours.