CM Stalin orders distribution of Rs 8.68 cr relief for Ennore oil spill victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued orders to disburse relief assistance to the tune of Rs 8.68 crore to the people affected by CPCL oil spill during Cyclone Michaung in Ennore.



Citing the Rs 6,000 per family flood relief distributed for the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and the three adjoining districts, a release issued by the state government Saturday said that additionally, Rs 3 crore was allocated by the state government to provide Rs 12,500 relief each to 2,301 livelihood affected families and Rs 10,000 each to repair the 787 damaged fishing boats in the fishing hamlets affected by the oil spill from CPCL unit during Cyclone Michaung.

In addition to the above relief package, the chief minister has also issued orders to disburse Rs 7,500 each to 6,700 families affected by the oil spill in wards 1, 4, 6 and 7 of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the release added. The amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of people directly.



Altogether, the Chief minister has issued orders to disburse Rs 8.68 crore to 9,001 families affected by the Ennore oil spill, the release said.

According to the government release, the Tamil Nadu government has been making efforts to clear the oil spill near Ennore Estuary in Kosasthalaiyar River since December 5 and Oil spill from CPCL caused damage to fishing boats and nets and affected the livelihood of fishermen in coastal fishing hamlets like Kaatukuppam, Sivapadaikuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Thalankuppam, Nettukuppam, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram and Satyavani Muthu Nagar.